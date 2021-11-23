International › APA

OPEC daily basket price stood at $78.90 per barrel Monday

Published on 23.11.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The price of OPEC basket of 13 crudes stood at $78.90 a barrel on Monday, November 22, 2021, compared with $80.32 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

