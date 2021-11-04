OPEC, non-OPEC adjust upward overall production by 0.4 mb/d for December 2021

The OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting have agreed to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of December 2021 in line with the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.The statement by OPEC at the end of the 22nd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held via videoconference on Thursday, November 4, 2021, said that the meeting reaffirmed the continued commitment of the participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) to ensure a stable and a balanced oil market, the efficient and secure supply to consumers and to provide clarity to the market at times when other parts of the energy complex outside the boundaries of oil markets are experiencing extreme volatility and instability.

It added that the ministers resolved to continue to adopt a proactive and transparent approach, which has provided stability to oil markets.

According to the statement, the meeting also reaffirm the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 12 April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings including the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on the 18 July 2021.

The Minister also reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism, taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of December 2021, while compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

The 23rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was fixed for 2 December 2021.

Production Table:

Algeria 962

Angola 1392

Congo 296

Eq.Guinea 116

Gabon 170

Iraq 4237

Kuwait 2558

Nigeria 1666

Saudi Arabia 10018

UAE 2885

Azerbaijan 654

Bahrain 187

Brunei 93

Kazakhstan 1556

Malaysia 542

Mexico 1753

Oman 804

Russia 10018

Sudan 69

South Sudan 118

OPEC 10 24300

Non-OPEC 15794

OPEC+ 40094