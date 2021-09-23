OPEC to launch 2021 World Oil Outlook September 28 in Vienna, Austria

The Secretary General of the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mr. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, will present the major findings of the World Oil Outlook (WOO) 2021, as well as introduce a video with key messages from the publication’s 15th edition.A statement by OPEC on Thursday in Vienna, Austria said that the event would be followed by a panel discussion and a Question and Answer with the management and analysts from OPEC’s Research Division.

The WOO was first published in 2007 and provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries, offering a thorough assessment of various sensitivities in the medium- and long-term development of the oil industry.

The publication provides insights into the upstream and downstream, supply and demand, investments, the potential impact of policies, and the environment and sustainable development. It also provides expert analysis of many of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil industry. This year’s edition captures a long-term horizon out to 2045.

“This year’s WOO 2021 has been put together under the restraints and restrictions caused by COVID-19. It is testament to the hard work of all those involved, and the value the Organization places on transparency and the enhancement of dialogue and cooperation. Teamwork and collaboration has never been more important, and we hope the flagship annual publication will help further understanding of global oil and energy markets among all stakeholders,” Barkindo said.

According to the statement, the WOO 2021 will again be accompanied by a smart app to give increased access to the WOO’s vital analysis and energy data, as well as a comprehensive interactive version.