Opposition calls for UN intervention in Zimbabwe crisis

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has called for United Nations Security Council intervention to end the deepening political and economic crisis in southern African country.Speaking to journalists in Harare on Thursday, MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala said the UN Security Council should intervene and prevent what he called a looming political and humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe.

“We call upon the UN in terms of Chapter VII of the UN Charter, specifically Article 43, that allows the UN Security Council to pass a resolution concerning those states with a humanitarian crisis,” Sikhala said.

Article 43 of the UN Charter commits member states of the global body to avail military and other resources in the event of a potential threat to international peace and security.

He said a major humanitarian crisis was unfolding in Zimbabwe and that the situation demanded urgent international intervention.

“It involves the breach of international crimes such as abductions, torture, crimes against humanity,” the politician said.

The call came days after prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested on allegations of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

The journalist, who is out on bail for a case in which he is facing charges of attempting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was re-arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police, the allegations against Chin’ono stem from a tweet in which the journalist allegedly confirmed that he is in “secret and unlawful communication with members of the National Prosecuting Authority.”

This undermines the integrity of the criminal proceedings against the journalist in the earlier case, the police said.