Opposition cleared to stage Conakry, hinterland demos

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), in pursuance of its civil disobedience campaign against a possible third term for President Alpha Conde, on Thursday, staged protest marches in Conakry and other regions of the country, after they were approved by the authorities.By Sadjo Diallo

In Conakry, the marching procession moved from the Tannery to the September 28 Stadium, with opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo and former Prime Minister Sidya Toure leading the way.

Holding the rear, several protesters could be heard chanting slogans such as “Alpha Zero!”,”Down with the third term!” and “Release political prisoners.”

Mouctar Bah told APA while joining in the chanting that “it is necessary that he (Alpha Conde) leave at the end of his second and last term in 2020. For this, we are ready to sacrifice our lives”.

For Mohamed Camara, another demonstrator, President Conde, who “fought for 40 years for the advent of democracy in Guinea,” particularly during the regime of Lansana Conte, should be consistent and leave power, after his second term.

After “mediating Yaya Jammeh’s exit from Gambia, Alpha Conde is now the one hanging on to power. This is unacceptable!” Mr. Camara, a member of Sidya Toure’s party insists.

On Wednesday, FNDC women took to the street protesting police abuse that resulted in three days of angry demonstrations, in which ten people were killed, according to the opposition.

The authorities put the figure of those killed at nine.