Opposition EFF rejects calls to fire Mandela’s daughter over apartheid rant

Calls to have South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, dismissed from her diplomatic post over her recent controversial tweets have garnered both support and objection from the country’s politicians.Mandela caused a stir last week when she tweeted: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday said the party placed its full support behind Mandela.

According to Ndlozi, the “land question must be resolved for true decolonisation of our country to happen.”

“Without the land, political freedom is futile and will soon be a joke,” Ndlozi said.

He added: “There is nothing racist by stating the correct fact that white people drove a racist project of land dispossession called colonisation.”

Freedom Front Plus party leader Pieter Groenewald however insisted that the government should take action against Mandela for her “racist and divisive” tweets.

“In the interest of all peace-loving South Africans, the FF Plus will not just let this go. Ms Mandela must be called to account for her irresponsible behaviour,” he said.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) also believed that Mandela’s divisive comments were a strong enough basis for her to be recalled as ambassador.