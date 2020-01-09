Opposition lawmakers quizzed over Mozambique highway attacks

Mozambican authorities on Wednesday quizzed four opposition politicians as tensions rise in the southern African country rattled by sporadic attacks on its transport arteries.Renamo members of parliament – Ivone Soares, Antonio Muchanga, Jose Manteigas and Manuel Bissopo – were summoned by prosecuting authorities for questioning over a recent spate of armed attacks on buses and trucks along highways in the central Mozambican provinces of Manica and Sofala.

Government has responded by stepping-up security on the country’s highways, including deployment of military escorts.

The lawmakers are alleged to be behind the recruitment of Renamo militia allegedly carrying out the attacks.

They, however, deny the allegations.

Wednesday’s events come in the wake of threats by the leader of the self-styled “Renamo Military Junta” that his group would continue carrying out attacks until President Filipe Nyusi’s regime stops recognising Ossufo Momade as Renamo leader.

Mariano Nhongo declared at the weekend that the current wave of armed attacks would only end when “the government recognises that Ossufo does not represent Renamo” and when Momade steps down from the helm of the opposition party.

Nyusi and Momade signed a peace deal in August 2019 under which they agreed to cease hostilities between government forces and Renamo militants.