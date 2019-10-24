Opposition leader urges President Condé to forget bid for 3rd term

Guinean opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo advised Thursday President Alpha Condé to end his new draft constitution by “burying” his unveiled desire for a third term.Speaking during the protest convened by the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC) in Conakry, former Prime Minister Dalein Diallo who is also the leader of the opposition party Union of Guinea Democratic Forces (UFDG), this new demonstration is a “funeral march” against any bid for a 3rd term.

“We are at the cemetery. The 3rd term must be buried at the esplanade of the September 28 Stadium. We are waiting for the father of the third term. But since he is not here, we cannot bury his son in his absence, since we are respectful of our traditions. The corpse is there, we are waiting for the father to proceed with the final burial of the 3rd term of office, which has already died,” Mr. Diallo said ironically to the audience.

He thought Guineans have just sent a strong message to the Head of State and “I hope he will be wise and decipher the message and draw all the consequences.”

During this march, FNDC leaders called for “ghost city” days on October 28 and 29, and a march on October 30.