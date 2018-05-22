Opposition parties stage protest march on May 20

Opposition parties in Cameroon used the celebrations marking the 46 edition of the National Unity Day to express their disappointments on the Government’s handling of the ongoing tensions in the two English-speaking regions of the country.

While it was a beautiful and colourful march pass at the May 20 boulevard with spectacular parades from the military and students, it took a different twist with the turn of political parties.

With authorities banning the use of placards to march, the political parties devised other strategies as the main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front demonstrated infront of the Head of State.

After boycotting last year’s event due to the tensions in the North West and south West Regions, the Social Democratic Front answered present this year at the May 20 boulevard.

The militants of the SDF stripped themselves off their tops infront of the Head of State to show pictures of atrocities committed in the two English-speaking regions much to the surprise of the public present.

On their part, supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement marched with their hands on their heads throughout the country as a sign to imply they were mourning the conditions in the two English-speaking regions.

At the May 20 boulevard in Yaounde, at the Bongo Square in Buea or in Douala, the CRM marched with hands on their heads to denounce the Government’s handling of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.