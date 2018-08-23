Opposition party calls for arrest of leader of Cattle breeder association

Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and trial of the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association over the association’s comment on the plot to forcefully remove the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Wednesday in Abuja that such “unguarded statement” echoed the threats by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency, to force out Saraki, from office, describing it as ominous and revealing.

He alleged that it had also been the same group that was being used to stoke division and create violent crisis that had resulted into daily blood lettings in various parts of the country.

He wondered how the association had now become the fourth arm of government that could determine when and how to forcefully remove the number three citizen, the President of the Senate.

He said it was in the light of these treasonable and inciting utterances by Miyetti Allah, that the PDP demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should within the next 24 hours, order the arrest and commence immediate trial of the leadership of the group.

“Finally, the PDP is aware that Miyetti Allah does not represent the views and interests of the vast majority of cattle breeders or even any ethnic group in the country.

“We therefore urge all good spirited Nigerians to rise in condemnation of the actions and utterances of these misguided elements, who are being used to attempt a constitutional breach that portends grave danger to national cohesionand our hard earned democracy, “ he added.