Opposition presidential candidate promises to privatise state oil firm

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna reiterated his plan to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if elected president on Feb 23.Speaking at a town hall meeting with ward, local government and state party leaders in the state at the Kaduna Trade Fair Complex on Wednesday, Abubakar

said that the NNPC had failed to serve the purpose for which it was established in 1977.

According to him, selling-off the Corporation and all the three refineries is the best option for the country, likening it to the sale of the Nigerian Telecommunication Limited (NITEL).

Abubakar said Nigeria was among the biggest producers of crude, but lamented that the country was still importing refined products for local consumption at exorbitant prices to the detriment of the common man.

He said, if elected President, he would deregulate the NNPC and sell it to Nigerians, the way Obasanjo sold NITEL.

Abubakar urged the people of Kaduna state to massively vote for the PDP, promising to allocate 40 percent appointments to the youth to address the rising unemployment and restiveness.

He said that his government would make education a priority by providing scholarships to all deserving youth and women in the country.

Abubakar also promised to allocate 30 percent of appointments to women, adding that, he would provide adequate funds through the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency to empower women and the youth.

He said that his leadership would address, what he described as alarming insecurity, with killings of innocent Nigerians across all the geopolitical regions.

Abubakar appealed to the electorate to vote the PDP into political offices in the state for the betterment of the people.

He said he would allocate more resources to the states and local government areas for faster development across the country.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Uche Secondus, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, urged the Kaduna State Party leaders to work tirelessly to ensure the success of the party at the Feb 23 and March 9 general elections.