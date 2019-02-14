Opposition sounds alarm bells over Mali security crisis

Mali’s opposition Party for National Revival (PARENA) has sounded alarm bells over the crisis in the center of the country.In a press conference in Bamako on Thursday, the party described as deplorable the crisis blighting the northern Mali as even worse in 2018 than in the previous year.

“In 2017, there were 209 dead in the center of the country. Can you imagine that the 12 months of the year 2018 recorded the death of 1026 in this same zone?” the president of PARENA, Tiébilé Dramé, lamented.

According to him, in 2017 there were 716 deaths in Mali where from 1st January to 31st December, 2018 the country witnessed the killing of 1,814 people.

He said this should prompt citizens to pay more attention to its security situation and enable the country to recover.

The party official said Malians must bring pressure to bear on the ruling majority to as he put it “stand up in word and deed” and deal with all irregular armed groups in the middle of the country.

Mr. Drame furthermore called for the opening of an independent enquiry into recent spate of crimes and organize forums to restore peaceful coexistence of the different communities living in the center of the country.