Opposition urges dialogue for Mauritania’s renewal

The leader of the opposition in Mauritania, El Hacen Ould Mohamed, has called for political dialogue with a view to outlining a plan that will deliver the country from its current situation.Ould Mohamed was speaking at a press conference in Nouakchott on Tuesday to react to an annual 2017 report by the Institution of Democratic Opposition.

He also called for the formation of a consensual government to organize the presidential election scheduled for 2019.

In its report, the Institution of the Democratic Opposition indicated that the past year was marked, politically, by the holding of an “unconstitutional referendum” that was full of falsification.

Boycotted by the opposition, the last August’s referendum had approved a new national flag and anthem and abolished the senate.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



The report also denounced violations of public freedoms in 2017, citing legal proceedings against parliamentarians, trade unionists and journalists, in addition to the closure of some private media houses.

It added that citizens have experienced difficult conditions in the past year due to rising prices, and also criticized the lack of security of property.