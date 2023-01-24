Oromo militants attack Ethiopia’s town, kill undisclosed number of civilians

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) militants Tuesday attacked Ataye town in North Shoa Zone of Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State, killing an undisclosed number of civilians including children, APA can report on Tuesday.This is the eighth time that the town has undergone attacks from the rebel group since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April, 2018.

The militants have burned and robbed hundreds of houses and thousands of residents in the town fled neighbouring towns including Menze.

The federal army was deployed to the area the same day to support the Amhara Special Force which has been defending the town, which is located 256 kilometers north of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Upon the deployment of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) in the town, the ASF soldiers were relieved from the ongoing fighting, eyewitnesses told APA adding the OLA militants, who are well armed including group weapons, are still burning houses at places the ENDF has not reached.

Meanwhile, unknown number of inmates escaped from Ataye prison center, after the duty guards ran away to safe areas.

Water and power utilities are cut off in the town and transportation service to and from Dessie and other places are disrupted.