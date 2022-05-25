Osvalde Lewat Receives Ahmadou Kourouma Prize

A novel of 304 pages. It is titled Les Aquatiques. This is the story of a woman, Katmé, age thirty. She is married to man who has alot of passion for power. Katmé’s life changes when her best friend (a committed artist), whom she considers as a brother, is arrested and imprisoned by the state of Zambua, a country in sub-Saharan Africa.

wants this book to highlight awareness of working for freedom. This is how Katmé then decides to fight against forces that are beyond her. She has to face her husband, the all-powerful Senior-divisional officer of the capital and member of the ruling party who intends to continue to climb the social ladder unhindered. To free her friend, she will also meet an unexpected adversary, herself. She grew up in the shadow of the injunctions of patriarchy and masculinity.

The former Cameroon Tribune journalist by her pen conquered the jury of the International Book and Press Fair which was held from May 17 to 21 in Geneva, Switzerland under the theme, “Commitment for an active and sustainable African readership ” (Engagement pour un lectorat africain actif et durable).

This earned her the Ahmadou Kourouma Prize, named after the famous Ivorian writer. This distinction rewards each year the author of a work of fiction or an essay devoted to sub-Saharan Africa.

And this year, Les Aquatiques, published in 2021 by Editions Les Escales in France, was honoured. This was a few months after winning the very first edition of the Pan-African Grand Prix for Literature, organized by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi last January.

Born September 17, 1979, in Garoua, Osvalde Lewat is a documentary filmmaker, director and photographer. She works at encouraging young people to pursue an artistic vocation. But also, to bring them closer to the professions of the 7th art and that of writing.