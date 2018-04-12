Ouagadougou to host UN youth leaders summit

The capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, will host a summit of the Young Leaders of the United Nations on May 21, a communiqué from the weekly cabinet meeting said on Thursday.According to the minutes of the meeting, the aim of the summit is to “enable young African leaders to take ownership of the Sustainable Development Goals so as to better contribute to their achievement”.

The meeting of young people from around the world in Ouagadougou will be held under the theme “Towards the Ownership of the Sustainable Development Goals, the contribution of young people to the HIV catch-up plan (90-90-90) and the harnessing of the Demographic Dividend”.

The sixth Pan-African Summit of Young Leaders of the United Nations, points out, will be funded by the Burkinabe president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.