Ouattara announces coalition government ‘in coming weeks’

President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire announced on Saturday his intention to form a government from the RHDP, the ruling coalition, “in the next few weeks.”He was speaking at the 4th extraordinary congress of the Rally of Republicans (ruling RDR), which adopted the project of a unified Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP).

The party called ‘Union pour la Cote d’Ivoire’ (UPCI), which is a signatory of the political agreement of a united RHDP party, did not wish to adopt the project.

“It is its right, so this party will not be part of the RHDP government, which I intend to form in the coming weeks,” Ouattara declared.

“We are waiting for the validation of the political agreement and status to form a government within RHDP, which will include all parties, gathered in RHDP, as it has been the case in the past,” he added.

“I am very clear; RHDP will be formed with those who want it; it is not an obligation. Yes, RHDP will be formed with those who want it. I therefore take note of the decision of UPCI not to be part of RHDP as of today,” Quattara continued, indicating that the UPCI has got some “time off” to reconsider its decision.

After the unanimous adoption of the unified RHDP Party, Ouattara, who is the honorary president of the RDR Party, asked the RHDP management to deposit the founding texts at the Interior Ministry for the establishment of RHDP and the consolidation of the ruling political alliance.

He also called for “a constitutive congress of RHDP as soon as possible, to allow RHDP to set foot in all regions of the country.”

The Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire (PDCI), RDR’s main ally has not yet held a congress.

The 4th extraordinary congress of RDR, held under the theme: “Mobilized RDR for Unified RHDP,” took place at the Sports Palace of Treichville ‘south of Abidjan) and brought together 30,000 participants.