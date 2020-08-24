Ouattara files third time bid to Ivorian electoral commission

The president of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, on Monday submitted his candidacy to the country’s electoral commission as the candidate of the ruling Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) ahead of the October 31 presidential election.Submitting his file to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Ouattara ,78 vowed to accept the verdict of his compatriots.

Ouattara accompanied by several members of his government and RHDP executives was greeted by a crowd of supporters who were waiting for him along the highway leading to the headquarters of the IEC in the II-Plateaux east of Abidjan.

“I have just submitted my candidacy file in the hands of the Permanent Secretary of the IEC. I have said on many occasions that democracy is to respect the deadlines and procedures related to the preparation of elections. And as I also said earlier, we will submit to the verdict of our citizens and I know that our citizens will remember and see our record which has been exceptional over the past nine years,” said Ouattara.

“I would like to tell my fellow citizens that I have a vision for our country. A vision of stability, security, peace, a vision of happiness for all Ivorians,” he added, emphasising the need to hold peaceful elections without violence.

“This filing of candidacy closes the debate. This candidacy is a source of hope and expectation,” RHDP Executive Director, Adama Bictogo said, assuring Ivorians that “we will respect the decision of the Constitutional Council.”

Incumbent Ouattara was last Saturday sworn in as RHDP candidate for the October 31 presidential election.

Since the announcement of his candidacy on August 6 when he reconsidered going for a third bid for the presidency, voices have been raised by the Ivorian opposition to denounce his move as “unconstitutional.”

However, the ruling party maintains that Mr. Ouattara’s candidacy is “legal because it is the first of the Third Republic”.