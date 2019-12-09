Outlook for African banks in 2020 turns negative –Moody’s

Published on 09.12.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The 2020 outlook for African banks has changed to negative from stable, reflecting their weakening operating environment, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report published on Monday.The global economy remains sluggish with negative business sentiment and trade uncertainty clouding growth prospects.

In Africa, government debt is high and GDP growth will remain below potential and insufficient to boost per capital income levels or increase economic resilience.

“Weakening operating conditions are pressuring governments’ credit quality leading to a knock-on effect on banks through reduced business generation, slower credit growth and rising asset risk,” Constantinos Kypreos, Senior Vice President at Moody’s said in a statement.

According to the rating agency, asset risk will remain high, a result of rising government arrears, high loan concentrations, borrower friendly legal frameworks, and still evolving risk management and supervision capabilities.

Importantly, banks will maintain high exposures to their respective sovereigns, which links and caps their credit profiles to those of their governments.

However, most rated African banks maintain high capital levels, and funding and liquidity in local currency will remain solid in most countries, noted Moody’s

Banks in South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia and Angola will face the greatest challenges; Egyptian, Moroccan, Mauritian and Kenyan banks will be more resilient, noted the statement.