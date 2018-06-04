Outrage in Buea after mysterious death of 14-year old girl

The corpse of a 14-year-old girl is presently preserved at the Buea Regional hospital mortuary pending identification after she was found at Bakweri town vomiting blood.

The teenager who was rushed to the hospital by neighbours gave up the ghost on May 3 despite medical interventions to save her life.

Officials of the Buea Regional Hospital have appealed to the population to assist in the identification of the corpse.

Even though the cause of the teen’s death has not been revealed by the medics, her demise has triggered an outrage in Buea, especially at the Bakweri Town neighbourhood where the girl was found.

“These incessant killings, especially of females are becoming a frequent practice in this neighbourhood and it is not funny anymore. The authorities need to do something and urgently too before there will be no woman left in this neighbourhood and Buea at large. If nothing is done, then I think we the women will have to mobilise and march in protest of these killings. What we are witnessing here in Bakweri Town are ritual killings and the people who are committing such atrocities are right here with us, Dibora Fonkam, an inhabitants of Bakweri Town stated.

On his part, Mr Bartholomew Evakise said there is need for a vigilante group to be created in the neighbourhood to avert such killings.

“I have lived here all my life and we never experienced the kind of killings we have seen in the past one year. This has to stop,” he stated.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, a 30-year-old woman, was discovered at the Sandpit neighbourhood in Buea, some 2000 meters away from Bakweri Town with her breasts having been lacerated by some unidentified. The said woman was rushed to the Buea Regional hospital where she underwent a successful surgery.

Meanwhile, two weeks before the February 21 incident, another woman was found dead in the same neighbourhood with some of her private parts missing. There have been a strange wave of killings in Buea, especially of females in the past half a year and the phenomenon seems to be on the surge.