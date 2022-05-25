Sport › Other sports

Outstanding Success For FAP Ladies At The African Ladies Club Championship

Published on 25.05.2022 at 14h51 by Paul Reinhard WANDJI

African ladies volleyballa championship
FAP Ladies on a good move

The only representative of Cameroon at this volleyball tournament with her victory over VC la Loi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, 3 sets 0 finished first in Group A with 9 points.

FAP Ladies Volleyball (Forces armées et police) is thrilled. The team continues to record victories. And the most recent is that during her third outing at the African Ladies Club Championship. As opposed to the ladies of VC la Loi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, last Tuesday, May 24, 2022, FAP had a clear domination of the game. The team won the three sets of the game with 25-10, 25-13 and 25-23. The girls of Robert Samoa with this third consecutive victory grab the nine possible points in their group and qualify for the second round of the competition.

During this 29th edition of the African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship organized in Kelibia in Tunisia, FAP showed itself to be aggressive in its game, decisive and confident. These feats began on May 22 with a victory by the score of 3 sets to 0 (30-28, 26-24, 26-24) against Club Olympique Kelibia. Then, they did it again the next day, May 23. And the victim this time was Rwanda Revenue Authority. The slightly different score from the previous match was 3-1 (25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 25-17).

At the end of this first group stage, the Armed Forces and Police finished in first place with 9 points. Just behind, Club Olympique de Kelibia with 6 points followed by Rwanda Revenue Authority with 3 points and in fourth place, VC la Loi with 0 points.

