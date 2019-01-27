Over 100 opposition protesters arrested in Cameroon

Over 100 persons have been arrested in several towns in Cameroon following protests led by opposition party the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, the government of Cameroon has said.

A peaceful march that took place in some towns in Cameroon on Saturday January 26 soon turned violent when police shot on protesters in Douala.

The secenes in Douala soon spread to other parts of the country with protesters trying to take to the streets in Yaounde, Bafoussam and Mbouda with security forces carrying out several arrests.

By the end of the day, the government spokesperson Rene Sadi said 62 persons were arrested and detained in Yaounde, 42 in Bafoussam and 13 in Mbouda. Seven were arrested in Douala and taken to the headquarters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji added that all those arrested will face the law and warned similar protests will equally be met with resistance from forces of law and order.

The government spokesperson said six persons were injured in the course of the protests but dismissed reports police had used live bullets to disperse protesters.

“The government condemns these manoeuvres aimed at destabilising the country under an electoral hold up pretext. Persons promoting such waves of violence will face the wrath of the law,” Communication Minister Rene Sadi warned.