Over 11,700 S/African children receive Covid-19 vaccines

Published on 26.10.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Some 11,721 South African children between the ages of 12 and 17 years old were injected with the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine on Monday, the health ministry has said.During the same period some 168,445 shots were given to adults across the country, pushing the total to 180,166 people on the day, the ministry said on Tuesday. 

The country has now dispensed 21,514,033 doses since the start of the vaccination rollout programme in February 2021, the office said, adding that now there were 11,697,646 fully vaccinated adults in the country.

The number of new Covid-19 cases dropped to 146 on Monday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said, with the highest number of the new infections reported in Gauteng province (44), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (38), Western Cape (24) and Northern Cape (11), while the remaining five provinces recorded under 10 additional cases each.

The death toll has reached 88,934 people to date, while hospital admissions increased by 24 patients nationwide, the NICD said.

