Over 27,000 flee Ethiopia unrest – UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday said more than 27,000 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan since the conflict between the central government and Tigray regional administration broke out two weeks ago.The UN Agency described the unfolding situation in Ethiopia as “a full-scale humanitarian crisis”.

According to the agency, some 4,000 people a day, including men, women and children cross into Sudan, fleeing the conflict.

Jens Laerke, spokesman of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in a briefing said “there may be massive displacement inside Tigray and that is of course a concern and we try to prepare the best way possible.”

The unfolding crisis comes as Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a deadline for rebel forces to lay down their arms had expired, paving the way for a final push on the Tigray region’s capital in the coming days.

Abiy announced a military offensive on November 4 against the regional government in Tigray in response to an attack by Tigray forces.

Each government regards the other as illegal after a month-long dispute.

Most of the refugees arriving in Sudan have walked long distances or in some cases have swam to reach safety.

Officials had already predicted an influx of at least 200,000 refugees into Sudan.

UNHCR said it was working with Sudanese authorities to “mobilize resources to provide life-saving assistance services to the new arrivals.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy on Tuesday said his government is ready to receive and support the refugees.