Over 3 million withdraw voters’ cards – Ivorian IEC

Published on 26.10.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Some 3,084,288 Ivorians have effectively withdrawn their voters’ cards over the period October 14 to 25, representing 41.15 percent of the 7,495,082 registered on the national polling list, the electoral commission has announced in a statement on Monday.In accordance with the provisions of the country’s electoral code, voters who could not withdraw their voting cards will be able to do so on election day October 31, in their respective polling stations, the statement added.

 

The IEC concluded by recalling that the number of polling places at 10,815 and the number of polling stations at 22,381 remain unchanged on the national territory and abroad.

 

The Ivorian presidential election is constitutionally scheduled for October 31 but the opposition have called for a boycott of the exercise. 

Four candidates are in the running including incumbent Alassane Ouattara, Kouadio Konan Bertin, Henri Konan Bédié and Pascal Affi N’Guessan.

 

