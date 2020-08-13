International › APA

Happening now

Over 3,000 SAA workers opt for “voluntary severance pay”

Published on 13.08.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

Uncertain of the future of a revamped South African Airways, over 3,000 SAA workers have decided to take the money offered in a “voluntary severance package” and run to the bank with it, their unions said on Thursday.The SAA is under the care of a group of government-appointed business practitioners who are trying to restructure it and send it back into the air.

This process, however, has earned little confidence from the workers who have gone months without pay and were now looking forward to the voluntary severance packages agreed to last month, the unions said.

The SAA’s business practitioners dangled “voluntary severance packages” for any staff member willing to jump ship before they are pushed off the 4,777-member staff payroll list.

These packages range from guaranteed payments of US$21,000 per employee, and up to US$118,000 each for pilots, according to the unions.

As part of the plan, some 1,000 employees would be retained to run the restructured national airline, they said.

A total of 3,142 employees have applied for the voluntary severance packages – leaving the business practitioners with another headache: filling the gap with new and trained employees.

The unions said the reason for the high number of staff wishing to leave the SAA was due to the workers having been unpaid salaries for the past four months and were now struggling to survive under the coronavirus lockdown.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top