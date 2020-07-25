Over 30,000 Ethiopians airlifted from Middle East

Ethiopia has so far airlifted over 30,000 of its citizens from Middle Eastern countries following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.Briefing journalists on Friday, a spokesperson of the ministry, Dina Mufti said the citizens were brought back home from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Beirut and other countries in the region.

Using social media, Ethiopians in the Middle East have been urging their government to rescue them indicating that the outbreak of COVID-19 has made their lives which was in bad condition even worse.

In response to the call the national ministerial committee against the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia resumed its repatriation operation, which was suspended after the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Ethiopians who had been out of work because of the global pandemic COVID-19 began returning from Lebanon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said.

“The Ethiopian government’s decision to repatriate these people was made against the backdrop of complex problems they were forced to face living in Lebanon,” the ministry said.

The spokesperson said efforts are underway to sustainably to reintegrate and rehabilitate the returnees.