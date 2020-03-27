Over 340 Rwandan nationals deported from Uganda due to alleged Covid-19

A total 342 Rwandan nationals have returned back home from Uganda after being told by authorities in Kampala to pack up and leave their territory this week over alleged Covid-19 fears, a senior local administrative official in Rwanda’s Northern Province confirmed to APA Friday in Kigali.The Governor of Rwanda’s Northern Province Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi said that no one among those deported was suffering from Covid-19.

The deportation comes after Uganda has registered four more new cases of Covid-19 to bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 18 by Friday.

In Rwanda, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 50 after nine additional patients were tested positive, the Ministry of Health said in a statement obtained by APA in Kigali.

Rwandan authorities announced a countrywide lockdown for 14 days and cautioned residents on visits and unnecessary movements upcountry and abroad.

There is no death as yet recorded in two neighboring countries.