Over 4 million Ivorians dragged out of poverty – Ouattara

More than four million Ivorians have been lifted out of poverty since 2011, thanks to the actions of the government, President Alassane Ouattara claimed in a broadcast on state radio and television (RTI) on Thursday evening.“All these actions have made it possible to reduce poverty by 15.6 percent since 2011. Thus, the regional study on poverty by the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and the World Bank confirm that Cote d’Ivoire has gone from a poverty rate of 55.01 percent in 2011 to 39.04 percent in 2018. It is therefore more than four million Ivorians who have been removed from the poverty,” Mr. Ouattara said.

He was addressing the nation, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Ivorian leader reviewed the major achievements to the credit of his government since he came to power in 2011.

“We have made our economy one of the most dynamic in the world. We have connected millions of our citizens to water and electricity. We have endowed our country with modern infrastructure,” Mr. Ouattara said.

He said there is a feeling therefore that “Côte d’Ivoire is on an irreversible development trajectory.”