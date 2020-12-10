International › APA

Happening now

Over 4,000 people arrested over corruption in Rwanda

Published on 10.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

At least 4,155 people have since 2018 been arrested and investigated over crimes related to corruption, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) revealed Thursday.Reports by RIB  indicate that in 2018  1,131 individuals involved in 732 cases were  investigated against 1,295 people involved in 1,088 cases  in 2019.

As  of November this year, 1,729 people linked to 963 case files were also  investigated, according to the Secretary General of the Rwanda  Investigation Bureau, retired Col. Jeannot Ruhunga.

Among those  arrested, the majority is composed of individuals facing embezzlement  charges which is now classified as crime under corruption.

In  July this year, the Minister of Justice, Johnston Busingye said that the  government is pursuing about Rwf11bn that it hopes to recoup from cases  that it won in corruption and public funds mismanagement-related cases.

“There  was a culture and mentality of Rwandans not to feel the need to pay  when they owe the government. We decided that this cannot go on and  compiled a list of all those that owe the government money, the oldest  case we have is from 200,” the senior Rwandan government official said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top