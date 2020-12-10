Over 4,000 people arrested over corruption in Rwanda

At least 4,155 people have since 2018 been arrested and investigated over crimes related to corruption, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) revealed Thursday.Reports by RIB indicate that in 2018 1,131 individuals involved in 732 cases were investigated against 1,295 people involved in 1,088 cases in 2019.

As of November this year, 1,729 people linked to 963 case files were also investigated, according to the Secretary General of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau, retired Col. Jeannot Ruhunga.

Among those arrested, the majority is composed of individuals facing embezzlement charges which is now classified as crime under corruption.

In July this year, the Minister of Justice, Johnston Busingye said that the government is pursuing about Rwf11bn that it hopes to recoup from cases that it won in corruption and public funds mismanagement-related cases.

“There was a culture and mentality of Rwandans not to feel the need to pay when they owe the government. We decided that this cannot go on and compiled a list of all those that owe the government money, the oldest case we have is from 200,” the senior Rwandan government official said.