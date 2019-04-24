Over 44,000 tourists visit eSwatini during Easter holiday

More than 44,000 tourists visited eSwatini during the long Easter weekend, according to figures released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.Chief immigration officer Makhosi Simelane said 44,414 tourists entered the country between Good Friday and April 21.

“On Thursday we had a total 22,359 tourists coming in and on Friday, Saturday and Sunday we had 22,055 people coming in through the Ngwenya Border Gate,” Simelane said.

Ngwenya Border Gate is the entry point between eSwatini and South Africa.

It was not clear how many of these tourists came through the King Mswati III International Airport or through Namaacha or Goba border posts that link up eSwatini and Mozambique.