Over 50 Rwandan police officers fired over corruption in last ten months

Published on 24.11.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

At total of 56 senior Rwandan police officers were fired for allegedly direct involvement in corrupt practices and other unethical behaviors over the last ten months, according a police source revealed Tuesday in Kigali.In June this year, Rwanda’s cabinet  meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame decided to dismiss 20 senior  police officers who were the majority at the rank of Superintendents and  Chief Inspectors of Police (CIP) after they were found guilty of  corruption and bribery.

It has also been revealed that among  people sacked include a young policeman convicted of assault causing  actual bodily harm in a public place in Kigali.

The purge in  Rwanda’s police force comes a few months a non-governmental organisation  for the fight against corruption and economic embezzlement, Transparecy  Rwanda revealed in a recent report that it was extremely worried by the  high levels of corruption among policemen and local administrative  authorities in Rwanda.

Although Rwanda has maintained its  position as the least corrupt country in the East African region  following a series of anti-corruption measures that were put in place in  the country, analysts say there is still a “significant problem”  although a number of serious penalties have been set out in the national  legislation with the government’s increasing efforts in implementing  them.

The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report released  by Transparency International in 2018 ranked Rwanda with 56 points,   among the top 48 best performing countries in the world out of 180  surveyed.

President Kagame, who has made the fight against  corruption a major platform for his third five-year administration, has  dropped more than a dozen ministers  for failing to live up to  expectation.

Sources said the Rwandan police officers who were sacked would also lose their pension rights.

