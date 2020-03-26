Over 500 Cameroonians awaiting Coronavirus test results

At least 500 Cameroonian citizens are still in wait of their Coronavirus test results, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has revealed.

During a press conference in Yaounde on Wednesday to explain government’s strategy in the fight against the virus, the Public Health Minister said the test samples are still in the laboratory and will soon be released.

Amongst the over 500 samples, 284 are from Douama and 271 from Yaounde, Dr Manaouda said, adding that the concerned are all passengers who travelled into Cameroon recently and have been quarantined in various hotels.

For the moment, only the Centre Pasteur in Yaounde runs tests of the Coronavirus in Cameroon, the Minister said, calling on all those waiting for their results to be patient.

For the moment, a total of 75 cases have been detected, 2 have been discharged while one person has died.