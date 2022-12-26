Over 500 Christmas babies born in S/Africa

South Africa’s health ministry has welcomed the births of over 500 babies on Christmas Day in South Africa and has congratulated the parents and healthcare professionals “for the successful and safe delivery of the new-borns,” APA learnt on Monday.According to health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale, Health Minister Joe Phaahla wished “all mothers and babies a long and health journey of life.”

“And he reminds all mothers to ensure their babies are up-to-date with immunisation schedule accessible in the Road-to-Health booklet – otherwise known as clinic card – to protect them against childhood diseases such as measles,” Mohale said.

Two 15-year-olds were among the new mothers, Mohale said.

One unnamed teenage mother gave birth at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, which is outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province.

Another unnamed teenager delivered her bundle of joy at Tonga Hospital in Mpumalanga province to qualify as among the youngest mothers, Mohale said.