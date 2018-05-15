Over 5,000 land disputes raging in C/Ivoire

Over 5, 000 land disputes are currently raging in Cote d’Ivoire, according to minister of Construction, Housing, Sanitation and Urban Planning, Claude Isaac De.Mr De, who was speaking at the 6th edition of Twins Time, an interactive discussion forum of the Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee (CCESP) on the theme on Monday said all such disputes are awaiting resettlement.

The theme of the forum was “The place of the construction sector in an emerging economy: issues and challenges”.

He warned that as long as there are land disputes, his ministry cannot issue authorization for construction.

He pointed out that the issuance of documents over land ownership involves the intervention of other state services.

Land disputes are rife in Cote d’Ivoire while the World Bank and the European Union are currently implementing programs for the delimitation of parcels of land, especially in villages.

“We must get out of the schemes that do not work…We need modern functional cities,” he urged, inviting people to the spirit of citizenship.

The building and construction sector is the third largest job generator in Cote d’Ivoire.

The note of the economic situation at the end of December 2017 indicates a progression of the sector to the tune of 4.9 percent.