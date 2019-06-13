Over 60 B/Haram fighters “neutralized” in northern Cameroon

Sixty-four elements of the Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram have been “neutralized” by the Multinational Joint Force (MJF) during a terrorist attack on the night of June 9 to 10 in the Cameroonian town of Darak (Far North), Defense Minister, Joseph Beti Assomo said in a

statement copied to APA on Thursday.Sixteen soldiers and eight civilians were also killed during the assault around Lake Chad, led by more than 300 heavily armed terrorists, eight of whom were captured. Several others were wounded and managed to flee, while three boats were destroyed, the statement dated Wednesday added.

This is the first major attack of the jihadist movement, on Cameroonian soil for nearly a year, in this border area with Nigeria, formerly the epicenter of all attacks, and which Yaounde had

apparently pacified.

In mid-May, the Cameroonian authorities announced the reopening, after five years of lockdown, of the country’s border with Nigeria at Amchide, located not far from Darak and known to be one of Boko Haram’s targets.