Over 62, 000 Ghanaians stranded in Libya

More than 62, 000 Ghanaians have been identified at different detention camps in Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced in Accra.The state-owned Graphic newspaper reported on Saturday that the IOM indicated that 62, 422 Ghanaians were identified in different cities and detention centers in Libya, as at March 2018. The IOM added that the number ranked Ghanaians 5th after Egyptians, Nigerians, Chadians and Sudanese nationals out of the 38 different nationalities in the Maghreb country.

In June 2017, the Ghanaian government evacuated 706 Ghanaians and returned them home.

IOM’s chief of mission in Accra, Ms Sylvia Lopez Ekra, said the number of Ghanaians in Libya remains high, and called on the government to ensure their protection.

Libya used to be the save haven for Ghanaian migrants during the reign of the late Colonel Muammar Ghaddafi, who established cordial diplomatic and trade relations with Ghana. However, things became bad for them when “Brother Ghaddafi”, as he was affectionately called by Ghanaians, was killed.