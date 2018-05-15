Over 6,450 Swatis deported from S/Africa

ESwatini officials are unhappy about the large number of locals staying illegally in South Africa amid indications that more than 6000 Swatis have been deported from the neighbouring country in the past two years.Statistics released by South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs show that about 6,450 Swatis were among 56,403 illegal migrants deported by the Pretoria authorities between the beginning of 2016 and the end of 2017.

According to the ministry, the top five nationalities of deportees from South Africa were Mozambicans, Swatis, Zimbabweans, Sothos and Malawians.

ESwatini government spokesperson Percy Simelane said Tuesday the government was concerned about the masses of local people who preferred skipping the country to South Africa to live there illegally.

“All people are expected to use legal means to travel from one country to another even if the country shared borders with them,” Simelane said.