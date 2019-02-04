Over 70% of eSwatini female varsity students abused – Research

At least 70 percent of female students at the University of eSwatini have been abused and no action has been taken against their attackers, according to results of a preliminary study released on Monday.The ongoing survey, being done in collaboration with the University of California, suggests that about 72 percent of these students were abused by known people on a daily basis and most survivors do not report the perpetrators fearing victimisation.

“Some students confided that they submit to abuse due to poverty and vulnerability,” said Sakhile Masuku, an official from the University of eSwatini’s Faculty of Science.

He said the research was aimed at ascertaining the level of abuse suffered by female students at the institution.

Masuku said it was recommended that the institution establishes a trauma centre to help survivors of abuse.

The preliminary report was released on Monday.