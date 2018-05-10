Over 8500 Mozambicans deported from SADC countries – Official

Over 8,500 undocumented Mozambicans have been deported so far this year from four Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, National Migration Services spokesperson Cira Fernandes revealed on Thursday.According to the official, the deported Mozambicans were illegally living in South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

“The number represents a reduction of 14 percent when compared to the same period last year when about 10,000 Mozambicans were deported,” Fernandes told journalists in Maputo.

He said the reduction in the number of Mozambicans deported was partly due to the dissemination of information about the visa-free agreements that the country has signed with its neighbours.