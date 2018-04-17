Over 85,000 face food shortages in Mozambique’s Tete province

About 85,000 people are facing acute food shortages in Mozambique’s Tete due to a combination of drought and corn fungus pest, an official said on Tuesday.Provincial director of agriculture and food security Jose Mendonça told state-run Radio Mozambique that the combined effects of drought and corn hopper pest infestation have affected agricultural production, with 29,000 hectares of crops so far lost.

He said the crops devastated are maize, sorghum, millet and vegetables, mainly in the districts of Moatize, Marara, Chiúta, Mágoè, Cahora Bassa, Changara, Chifunde, Mutarara and Dôa.

“To minimize the effects of this calamitous situation, we have allocated seeds for the second (half of the planting) season, with the aim to fill the food gap,” Mendenca said.