Over 9.5m people vaccinated in S/Africa – Agency

Some 9,557,542 South Africans have been vaccinated in the ongoing rollout against the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said.The campaign, using Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is a war against the pandemic, which has killed over 77,993 people from 2,624,254 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in March 2020, the NICD said.

It reported that South Africa had recorded new 10,685 cases and 553 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape province (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal province (24%), the NICD said.

The Eastern Cape province accounted for 18% of the new cases, while Gauteng and Northern Cape provinces were each responsible for 9%, it said.

Others were Mpumalanga province which accounted for 7%, the Free State accounted for 6%, North West accounted for 3%, and Limpopo province accounted for 1% of cases, the agency said.

There was an increase of 331 admissions at hospitals on Tuesday.