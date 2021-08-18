International › APA

Happening now

Over 9.5m people vaccinated in S/Africa – Agency

Published on 18.08.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

Some 9,557,542 South Africans have been vaccinated in the ongoing rollout against the Covid-19 pandemic countrywide, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said.The campaign, using Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is a war against the pandemic, which has killed over 77,993 people from 2,624,254 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the country in March 2020, the NICD said. 

It reported that South Africa had recorded new 10,685 cases and 553 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape province (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal province (24%), the NICD said.

The Eastern Cape province accounted for 18% of the new cases, while Gauteng and Northern Cape provinces were each responsible for 9%, it said.

Others were Mpumalanga province which accounted for 7%, the Free State accounted for 6%, North West accounted for 3%, and Limpopo province accounted for 1% of cases, the agency said.

There was an increase of 331 admissions at hospitals on Tuesday.

Tags :





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top