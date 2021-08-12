Over 9m S/Africans vaccinated so far – Ministry

South Africa has so far vaccinated 9,002,052 people, with 175,095 of these receiving jabs in the last 24 hours, APA learnt here on Thursday.Some 123,522 double-dose Pfizer vaccines and 51,573 single dose Johnson & Johnson jabs were administered on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Gauteng province so far has the highest number of vaccinated people at 2,225,017; followed by KwaZulu-Natal province with1,679,346; Western Cape (1,393,818); Eastern Cape (1,158,562); and Limpopo (988,745), it said.

Other provinces were Free State which has so far vaccinated 485,994 people; North West (467,656); Mpumalanga (429,632); and the Northern Cape with 173,282 jabs, the ministry added.

South Africa recorded 7,502 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of cases to 2,554,240 since the outbreak of the disease in March last year, it said.

“A further 573 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,774,” the ministry said.