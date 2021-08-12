Over 9m S/Africans vaccinated so far – Ministry

International › APA

Published on 12.08.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

South Africa has so far vaccinated 9,002,052 people, with 175,095 of these receiving jabs in the last 24 hours, APA learnt here on Thursday.Some 123,522 double-dose Pfizer vaccines and 51,573 single dose Johnson & Johnson jabs were administered on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Gauteng province so far has the highest number of vaccinated people at 2,225,017; followed by KwaZulu-Natal province with1,679,346; Western Cape (1,393,818); Eastern Cape (1,158,562); and Limpopo (988,745), it said.

Other provinces were Free State which has so far vaccinated 485,994 people; North West (467,656); Mpumalanga (429,632); and the Northern Cape with 173,282 jabs, the ministry added.

South Africa recorded 7,502 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of cases to 2,554,240 since the outbreak of the disease in March last year, it said.

“A further 573 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75,774,” the ministry said. 

