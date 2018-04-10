Over US$1m worth of properties destroyed by fire in 2017- Report

About US$ 1,947,708 worth of properties were destroyed by fire disasters in 2017, a report by the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has disclosed.The Director of Communication, Col. Jassah Garyar, said that the LNFS recorded over 160 fire incidents resulting in 16 deaths and 10 major injuries during the year under review.

She blamed most of the causes of the fire incidents across the country to improper connection of electric power and the use of candles, generators and mosquito coils, among others.

Garyar, however, pointed out that though the LNFS was successful in fighting several fire outbreaks across the country during the year under review, more could be achieved if the LNFS increases its night patrols in and around the city to minimize the growing wave of power theft and illegal connections.

She stressed the need for Liberians to avoid illegal power connections since the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has trained workers, who are responsible to do the connections.

According to the LNFS Communication Director, the Fire Service is prepared to increase its fight against fire outbreaks and that one of such preparedness is to carry out awareness in all communities across the country to educate people on how to prevent fire outbreaks.

She called on the Liberian Government to empower the LNFS with the necessary logistical support such as fuel oil, fire trucks and other vehicles to enable it adequately fight fire outbreaks.