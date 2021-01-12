Overturned truck prompts Senegambia bridge closure

The Senegambia bridge has been temporarily closed after an overturned truck disrupted traffic through it on Tuesday, APA can report.Pictures of the truck have emerged showing it on its side occupying an awkward part of the bridge which is located 6km south of the Gambian town of Farafenni.

Opened to traffic two years ago, the Senegambia bridge links the north and south banks of the Gambia River and facilitates easy access to travelers moving between northern and southern Senegal.

The Gambia Ports Authority’s ferry service management said the groundnut-laden truck with a Senegalese number plate (KL5203B) turned on its side while on the bridge on Monday night, blocking the free flow of traffic from either direction.

The GPA has advised travelers who would have used the overland bridge to instead use the ferry crossing between the Gambian capital Banjul and the riverside town of Barra as efforts are underway for the removal of the truck.