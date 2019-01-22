Oxford students protest arrival of Le Pen family scion

Dozens of demonstrators holding up signs reading “no to Nazis” protested against Marion Marechal, tipped as the future leader of France’s far right, as she arrived for a student debate in the English city of Oxford on Tuesday.

The former French parliament member is the granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the far-right National Front party, and the niece of Marine Le Pen, the leader of its successor the National Rally.

Marechal, who has stopped referring to herself as Marechal-Le Pen in an apparent bid to distance herself from her relatives, now heads a political science school in Lyon that espouses ultra-conservative values.

Her invitation to deliver a speech and debate students at Oxford Union, which is largely made up of Oxford University students, drew protests from local community leaders.

Around 100 people rallied under light snow in the scenic city, some holding up signs reading “Le Pen, never again,” and “No to Nazis”.

“At a time when the far right is on the rise in Europe, including in the UK, I think this is completely unacceptable,” said Oxford Labour party co-chair Rabyah Khan, 30.

“What is very worrying is how the Oxford Union keeps inviting far-right extremists to their events. We had Steve Bannon here recently,” she said, referring to the former chief strategist for US President Donald Trump.

Bannon is currently trying to coordinate the efforts of aspiring far-right parties across Europe.

Oxford Union president Daniel Wilkinson said the protesters were welcome to debate Marechal later Tuesday.

“We understand and respect the right to peaceful protest, and we are pleased that people are out speaking their minds,” Wilkinson said in a statement.

Some attending Tuesday’s demonstration said they came out in support of free speech.

“We just believe in free discourse and debate,” said Maya Thomas, whose sign read: “Challenge. Don’t silence!”