Ozena Ayessa-Ndinga is new Deputy Director of Congo Brazzaville Port

Dzema Ayessa-Ndinga has been appointed Deputy Managing Director of Terminaux du Bassin du Congo (TBC), APA can report on Thursday.His appointment came into effect since 1 October 2020.

A Congolese national (Congo-Brazzaville), Dzema Ayessa-Ndinga currently heads Bolloré Transport & Logistics’ agency in Brazzaville.

He is also responsible for overseeing the business activities of Bluecongo and Havas Média Congo.

The graduate of Estic-Gecom de Pointe-Noire and Ecole Supérieure de Commerce de Pointe-Noire (ESC) business schools joined the Bolloré Group in Congo-Brazzaville in 2014.

He is reputed to have solid accounting and business management expertise.

According to a statement from Bollore, as the TBC’s new Deputy Managing Director, his remit would be to grow the entity and strengthen its roots in the economy through the development of corridors.

He will also be responsible for supervising all the Group’s other business activities in Brazzaville.

Reacting to his appointment Dzema Ayessa-Ndinga expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in him, saying he is fully aware of the extent of his new responsibilities.

“In my new duties, I can count on a young and dynamic team. Together, we will continue to boost our performances, support the economic growth of the country and pursue the roll-out of our CSR policy,” Dzema Ayessa-Ndinga vowed.

The Bolloré Group maintains a solid present in Congo-Brazzaville particularly in transport and logistics, communication and entertainment.

It has over 1,500 Congolese employees at its agencies in Pointe-Noire, Brazzaville and Dolisie, and also invests in the resource development of its workforce.