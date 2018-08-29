Pain in the armpit could be early cancer warning sign

A team of Rwandan researchers have proposed a simple detection method for early breast cancer warning, using a simple approach to test pain in the armpit.A study, published on Tuesday in the Rwanda Journal of Medicine and Health Sciences, showed that only about half of women (54%) and even fewer men (41%), knew that a lump in the breast can signal cancer in the East African nation.

The early warning system of breast cancer in Rwanda also comprises puckering or dimpling of the skin on the breast; or nipple retraction, the study says.

According to the researchers, breast cancer tends to affect African women in their 40s and 50s – at a much younger age than it does women in other parts of the world. It is also usually diagnosed at a more advanced stage, when a cure is much less likely.

Jean Bosco Gahutu, the director of Research and Innovation, College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Rwanda, said it was imperative that women in Rwanda, and throughout Africa, learn how to identify the symptoms of the disease and act as early as possible.

Sadly, survey respondents said they would potentially delay seeking care for a number of reasons, such as a fear of seeing a doctor or a lack of the means to pay for one.

Commenting on the new study, Pamela Meharry, a professor of nursing at the University of Rwanda, in partnership with the University of Illinois, Chicago, observed that the new finding on breast cancer in Rwanda likely underestimates how little people actually know about the disease.”

People must learn to recognize the warning signs of breast cancer and to see a doctor right away if they develop any,” Dr. Meharry continued.

“It’s also important that women check themselves for any abnormalities or changes at least once a month,” she said.

The attitude of a fear of seeing a doctor or a lack of the means to pay for one, as the Rwandan described in this new finding, is also associated with the delayed diagnosis.

Delays in consultation and diagnosis against cancer are serious problems in Rwanda, it said.

Breast awareness and education are required to promote early detection, diagnosis and treatment before the tumours enlarge and metastasis, according to the study.

Latest report by health officials indicate that in Rwanda, cancer infection rates are relatively increasing with 54 out of 100,000 women likely develop breast cancer in a given five-year period.