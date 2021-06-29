International › APA

Pakistan’s first ever ambassador to Rwanda presents credentials

Published on 29.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

President Paul Kagame has received the credentials of the first Pakistani High Commissioner with residence in Rwanda, Amir Mohammad Khan.It was a move to maximize the potential of the existing bilateral ties.

The Pakistan national anthem was played at the event before the credentials were handed over to the President Kagame.

Speaking to reporters, Khan emphasized the importance of Pakistanis meeting the people of Rwanda and getting to know them, and of Rwandans getting to know the people of Pakistan.

“There are so many things we can do together,” he said.

Rwanda is described by Asian country for occupying a strategic position in Africa, and that by virtue of its membership in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East African Community (EAC) as well as the privileges accorded it under the Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) of the USA.

Rwanda could offer Pakistan a good opportunity to increase trade with Africa and America,it said.

Over the years, the Pakistani community in Rwanda has been growing in numbers, with the majority working as professionals in international NGOs, the United Nations, private business, foreign exchange, apparels, rice import business, and auto dealership, among others.

