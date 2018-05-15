Palestinian killed by Israeli fire along Gaza border: ministry

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire on Tuesday amid renewed sporadic clashes on the Gaza Strip border, the Gazan health ministry said, a day after dozens died in the bloodiest day in years.

The man killed was identified as Nasser Ghorab, 51, the ministry said, adding he was hit east of Bureij in the central Gaza Strip. Further details of the incident were not yet available.

Protests continued on the Gaza border on Tuesday though they were far fewer in number.

On Monday, tens of thousands had gathered near the border while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians approached the fence and sought to break through, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.

Most of the 60 Gazans killed Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the ministry said.

At least 2,400 others were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

Monday’s protests coincided with the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.